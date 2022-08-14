Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,995,069 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.29% of HEXO worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537,732 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HEXO by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 1,930,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HEXO by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 2,250,943 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in HEXO by 28.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,081,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 238,647 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEXO opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.10. HEXO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.71 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 554.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.41%. Equities research analysts expect that HEXO Corp. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HEXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.14.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

