Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDP opened at $77.63 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

