Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $46,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,602,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $14,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $9,477,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 810,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

