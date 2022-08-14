Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

