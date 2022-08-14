Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,344,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,354,000 after acquiring an additional 111,137 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,021,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 951,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after purchasing an additional 833,501 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,687.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,051,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

