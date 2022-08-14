Scotia Capital Inc. Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Xerox by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on XRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

Xerox Price Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $19.14 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.51%.

Xerox Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.