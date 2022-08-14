Scotia Capital Inc. Has $643,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Roku by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.81 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $106.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Roku to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

