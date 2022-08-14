Scotia Capital Inc. Has $695,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 240.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,643,000 after acquiring an additional 82,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,306,000 after acquiring an additional 147,659 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $211.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

