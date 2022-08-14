Scotia Capital Inc. Has $702,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after buying an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,074,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,429,000 after buying an additional 81,281 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $236.74 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

