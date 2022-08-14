Scotia Capital Inc. Has $809,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $396.43 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $695.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.