Scotia Capital Inc. Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 132.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,481 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,349.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after purchasing an additional 540,908 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,690,000 after acquiring an additional 209,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 629,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,830,000 after acquiring an additional 201,318 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.