Scotia Capital Inc. Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 205.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $257,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,277 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $232.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.