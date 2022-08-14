Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $732,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.
Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp
In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Further Reading
