Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,856 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

