Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,029 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 114,601 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after acquiring an additional 112,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,054,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 45,712 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the period. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IHG opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $73.40.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Separately, StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,668.75.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.