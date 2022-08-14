Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $789,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,662,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,492 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 337,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 90,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,374,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 79,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.46. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

