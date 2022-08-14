Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,678,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 74,240 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

