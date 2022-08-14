Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $30.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.