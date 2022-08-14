Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 373 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on J shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average is $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

