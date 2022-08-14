Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,295,000 after buying an additional 1,767,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 260,765 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,384,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after buying an additional 153,290 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $3,677,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $3,463,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

JinkoSolar stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.88. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.