Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 109,424 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,424 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 4.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackBerry Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.39.
Insider Transactions at BlackBerry
In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
