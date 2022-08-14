Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 14,339 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,339 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $49.71.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.