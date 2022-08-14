Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 213,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $110.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

