Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 7,268 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,821,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $240,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

Shares of SNPS opened at $385.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.68. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $386.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

