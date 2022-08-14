Scotiabank Boosts Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$57.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.83.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$53.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$37.57 and a 52 week high of C$55.86.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

