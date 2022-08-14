Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $9.34. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 492 shares changing hands.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $609.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is -20.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sculptor Capital Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,058,183.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,635.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 131,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,718 in the last three months. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1,534.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 520,693 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 154,783 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 136,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth $1,737,000. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.