SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells $109,800.00 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of SEAS opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.09. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEAS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
