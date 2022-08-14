SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells $109,800.00 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SEAS opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.09. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 22.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,560,000 after acquiring an additional 101,300 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEAS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

