Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,209 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 5,757.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 370,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,257,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,936 shares of company stock worth $558,507. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.7 %

ZION stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

