Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $176.23 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,468.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

