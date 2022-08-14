Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 883.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CMA opened at $85.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.