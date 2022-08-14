Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $983,225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $59,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,565,000 after purchasing an additional 232,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $111.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.59. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $92.02 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 123.70%.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

