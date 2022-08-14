Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,867,000 after buying an additional 35,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,508,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,622,000 after buying an additional 92,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,028,000 after buying an additional 31,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,138,000 after buying an additional 28,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on RE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

RE opened at $275.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.85. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $248.63 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.