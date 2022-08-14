Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $310,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NRG Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,060,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,679,000 after purchasing an additional 130,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NYSE:NRG opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 9.87%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

