Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Snap-on by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $231.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

