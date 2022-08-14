Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,033,000 after buying an additional 2,114,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,594,000 after buying an additional 1,122,961 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after buying an additional 1,058,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 824.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after buying an additional 492,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,042,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE SEE opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

