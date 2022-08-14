Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 245,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,251,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,746,000 after purchasing an additional 176,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.