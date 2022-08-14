Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1,541.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

