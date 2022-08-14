Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $106,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,071,617 shares of company stock worth $255,658,904. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

