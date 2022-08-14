Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $106,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
LKQ Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.
LKQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.