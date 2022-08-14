Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 10,585.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Tapestry by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 314.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,577 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $82,645,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

