Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $85,000 Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Assurant by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $166.28 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.99.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

