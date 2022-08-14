Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of NVR by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after buying an additional 74,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $182,300,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $50,663,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $36,431,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,454.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,231.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,509.27.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $82.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

