Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 14,366.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 847.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

NWL opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

