Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,923,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 836.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of BIO opened at $548.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.61 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

