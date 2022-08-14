Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.00.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $233.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.96.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

