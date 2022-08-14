Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM opened at $133.79 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.30.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 69.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

