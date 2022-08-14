Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

OGN stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.47. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

OGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

