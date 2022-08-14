Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after buying an additional 615,687 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,980,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Masco by 1,053.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 397,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,945,000 after buying an additional 363,456 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Masco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after buying an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,454,000 after buying an additional 268,664 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

