Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 446 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.91 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at $24,472,621.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

