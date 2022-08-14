Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 462 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in FOX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in FOX by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

FOXA stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

