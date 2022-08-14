Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 376,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $208.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.56 and a 200-day moving average of $186.35.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.